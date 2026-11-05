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Winless GHS gets playoff surprise
By Gardena Valley News,4 days ago
If any prep sports observer sees a football team go 0-10 on the field yet make the playoffs, it would be quite a shock. That was the case with Gardena High. Two days after finishing this season at 0-10 after getting shut out by Wilmington Banning 42-0 in the Panthers’ Marine League finale and homecoming game last Thursday at Los Angeles Harbor College, Gardena received a spot in the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division II playoffs as they open at top seed Jefferson High Friday at 7 p.m. in South L.A. It is quite an unexpected thing as players and coaches thought they would hang up their gear, and, suddenly, they will play, at least, one more game and hope they can upset the Democrats for even more contests.