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‘The Lowdown’ Season 2 Episode 5 Recap: What Seems To Have Happened To Nathan And Mekko?
By Sourya Sur Roy,5 days ago
The FX crime comedy series The Lowdown has arguably improved in quality quite significantly in the 2nd season, where the protagonist, Truthstorian Lee Raybon, is out looking for a missing convict named Mekko Dean. Around the halfway mark, it has already become clear that Lee is once again up against a ruthless individual taking advantage of a corrupt system, and so he must fight the entire sheriff’s department to get to the truth. Last time around, Lee tried confronting Sheriff Vela Thorne, the lawmaker at Woodrell County, which ended terribly for him, as he was taken into custody. Now, in season 2 episode 5, Lee makes a significant breakthrough in his personal investigation into the matter, while the antagonists also fight back in their own way.