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‘Black Doves’ Season 2 Ending Explained & Recap: Is Vita Dead?
By Sourya Sur Roy,5 days ago
The BAFTA-nominated spy thriller series Black Doves is back with another exhilarating season, with the Russians taking over from the Chinese as the bad guys, or so it seems at first. The 6-episode series follows the lives of Helen Webb and Sam Young, both of whom are dragged back into working for the secretive spy network called the Black Doves. The stakes are much higher this time, as Helen is now the First Lady of the UK, with Wallace made the new Prime Minister, and the intense drama and action revolves around something from the dark past of her handler and dear friend, Reed. Overall, season 2 is just as exciting and intense as the first iteration, and should impress old fans and new.