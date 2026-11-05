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‘North Of North’ Season 2 Ending Explained: What Happens Between Siaja And Kuuk?
By Ruchika Bhat,6 days ago
The 2nd season of North Of North is wrapped up with a neat bow that leaves us longing for another season, but ends at the perfect time for us to feel fulfilled with the one that’s passed by. The show kinda feels like a Disney princess show set in the modern day. I don’t know how to explain it exactly. Sure, Siaja is not in any way a princess. She’s in a big crisis pretty much constantly, but she’s got a goddess looking over her, and she’s a main character in every sense of the word. But to add to that, her cluelessness and awe for the world make her the perfect candidate for a Disney princess. But that’s enough of my analysis; let’s jump straight into the ending of season 2.