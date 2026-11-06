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Did Artificial Intelligence Solve the Fire Department Recruitment Conundrum?
By Ashley Losch,9 days ago
Across nearly every industry, artificial intelligence (AI) has triggered the same anxious refrain: AI is coming for our jobs. Headlines and podcasters warn of widespread displacement, particularly in entry-level and knowledge-based roles once considered stable career onramps. For organizations already struggling to recruit and retain qualified employees, this shift has introduced a new layer of uncertainty.