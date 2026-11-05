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Dealers Report High OPE Scores & Satisfaction Levels in 2026
By Jenna Upchurch,4 days ago
Through the 2026 North American Equipment Dealer Assn. (NAEDA) Dealer-Manufacturer Relations Survey, dealers across North America were asked to rate the manufacturers they work with in areas including product quality, parts availability, communication, warranty, marketing, training and overall satisfaction. A total of 1,745 dealer responses were recorded. The 2026 Dealer’s...