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Cooler weekend ahead with sunny skies and crisp mornings
By Matt Barrentine,8 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A refreshing taste of fall is settling into the Gulf Coast as cooler, drier air moves in behind this week’s cold front. Rain chances are staying low, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine over the next several days. The biggest change will be the temperatures, with highs dropping into the lower 70s this weekend and overnight lows falling into the 40s.