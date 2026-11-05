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From doctors and educators to advocates and gardeners: News 2 seeks nominations for Remarkable Women program
3 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A cancer researcher working to reduce health disparities. A housing advocate helping thousands of families achieve homeownership. A counselor and mentor changing lives one conversation at a time. A teenager-turned-nonprofit leader who has helped provide nearly a million pounds of fresh produce to those facing hunger.