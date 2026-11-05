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Podcast #156: HPE’s Patrick Osborne on AI-Ready Storage, Block’s Second Life, and Cyber Resilience in the Array
By Harold Fritts,6 days ago
Brian hosted Patrick Osborne, Senior Vice President of Hybrid Cloud Technology Acceleration at HPE, for a live podcast on LinkedIn on October 26. The subject was whether enterprise storage is ready for AI, and the answer ran through the Alletra Storage MP architecture decision HPE made five years ago, block storage’s second life under Oracle AI Database 26ai and vector search, the power and density math behind 245TB SSDs and a record year for LTO tape, Morpheus VM Essentials as the runtime under HPE’s private cloud systems, and cyber resilience built into the array.