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Supermicro KV Cache Platform With IBM Storage Scale and NVIDIA Dynamo Claims 56x Faster TTFT at 130K Tokens
By Brian Beeler,6 days ago
Supermicro announced a KV cache storage solution with IBM and NVIDIA today that moves the key-value state behind long-context inference off the GPU and onto a shared all-flash tier. The package combines Supermicro Petascale storage servers on AMD EPYC 9005 processors, IBM Storage Scale, NVIDIA Dynamo, and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet, and the companies back it with a validated reference architecture that IBM published as a Redbook. The headline figure is a 56x cut in time to first token on 130,000-token prompts against a GPU that recomputes the context from scratch.