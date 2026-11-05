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That Friday Glow: Stargazing, Hot Cider, and Illuminated Canopies at JC Raulston Arboretum
By Raleighwood Clients,6 days ago
Few Raleigh traditions feel quite as perfect for trading the couch for a crisp evening stroll as one under an artfully lit garden canopy. Opening on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, the annual Moonlight in the Garden returns to JC Raulston Arboretum, transforming the nationally recognized plant collections into an evening wonderland. Stroll through winding pathways washed in colorful lighting, catch live music echoing through the gardens, and grab dinner from on-site food trucks before claiming a spot around the fire pits with hot apple cider.