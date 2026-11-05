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Friday Night Unplugged: Craft Cocktails, Cozy Vibes, and Free Tunes at Wolfe & Porter
By Raleighwood Clients,6 days ago
Starting the weekend without paying a cover charge is an undisputed win. On Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, West Morgan Street favorite Wolfe & Porter keeps the weekend momentum going with its free Friday night acoustic sessions from 7 to 10 p.m. Singer-songwriter Kevin Flinn takes the stage this week, delivering stripped-down, soulful tunes out on the back terrace.