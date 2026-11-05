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Enjoy Sunday’s Rooftop Drag Brunch with a Canned Food Drive and Legendary Queens
By Raleighwood Clients,6 days ago
Nothing beats starting the day with dazzling costumes, powerhouse lip-syncs, and a side of bacon overlooking North Hills. On Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, Raleigh’s original drag brunch returns to the Level 7 rooftop for an afternoon of unmatched entertainment and community impact. The Crape Myrtle Festival team is bringing out a stellar lineup featuring Chloe Cassidy, Kayla LaShay, Alexandra Vittz, Portia Foxx, and Portia Dupree XL.
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