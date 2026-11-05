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Sunday’s Cure for Small Talk, Awkward Silences, and Boring Weekends
By Raleighwood Clients,6 days ago
Making friends as an adult is notoriously difficult, but this weekend offers a refreshing cheat code for genuine connection. On Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, Crank Arm Brewing is transforming its Warehouse District taproom into a haven for meaningful conversation with a “Skip the Small Talk” night. Think of it as speed dating for platonic friendships, where structured question cards eliminate the dreaded “so, what do you do for work?” loop.