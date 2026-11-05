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Canada to Establish First National Multiple Myeloma Biobank With $6 Million Gift
By Biobanking.com Editorial Team,5 days ago
Major philanthropic investment: An anonymous $6 million gift will support Canada’s first national biobank dedicated exclusively to multiple myeloma research. Research infrastructure: The Canadian Myeloma Research Biobank will collect and store blood, bone marrow, and other patient samples for approved research. National collaboration: Based at London Health Sciences Centre...