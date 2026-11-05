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Smoke and Shuck NC Oysters with Star Pitmasters at Raleigh Iron Works on Saturday
By Raleighwood Clients,6 days ago
Few pairings capture North Carolina fall quite like briny half shells and rich, wood-fired barbecue. On Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, the Rawleigh Oyster Fest takes over Raleigh Iron Works from 1–5 p.m. for its annual Smoke & Shuck showdown. The lineup brings together six chef-and-grower duos—pairing Triangle favorites like Figulina, Seraphine, and Cucciolo Terrazza with coastal N.C. farms like Kinnakeet and Hold Fast—alongside four heavy-hitting pitmasters, including Nick Dampf and Katsuji Tanabe, plus plant-based dishes from Cuya Cocina’s Kevin Ruiz.