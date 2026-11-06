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Premier League 2026/27 Matchday 10 predictions: Arsenal fancied to maintain advantage over Manchester City
8 days ago
The final round of Premier League fixtures before the November international break features several intriguing match-ups. Read on as we preview the Matchday 10 fixtures, starting with the Friday night clash between Everton and Coventry City. Everton vs Coventry City. Everton shrugged off recent defeats against Chelsea and Arsenal by...