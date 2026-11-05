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DIRT Mentality Sets the Standard for Carroll Men’s Basketball Entering 2026-27
4 days ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Carroll University men's basketball understands that championship aspirations mean little without championship-level habits to support them. That lesson was reinforced throughout last season as the Pioneers experienced the narrow margins that separate teams in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. Carroll competed against one of the deepest collections of teams in NCAA Division III, gaining a better appreciation for how consistently it must prepare, practice and execute to take the next step as a program.