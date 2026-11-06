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It May Be the Biggest Election Sweep in History, but Will it Change Anything that Matters to Americans?
By David Haggith,9 days ago
The stock market was thrilled with the news of reprieve from Dictator Don and his terrible Tariffs. The Dow rocketed up 1,600 points as of mid-day Pacific Time when I am still working on the first draft of this article, and the recently languid NASDAQ went up 410 points. Perhaps with the thought that the new congress won’t get anything through Trump’s tariff wall, the US10YR hunkered back down to a 4.9% yield.