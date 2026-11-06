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Why the Silver Price Case Now Rests on Investors
By P. Radomski,9 days ago
The firm behind the world's silver survey now expects more silver than buyers need in 2027, yet it still expects silver to average a higher price next year than this year. The reason is investors. Metals Focus compiles the World Silver Survey for the Silver Institute. Its price case rests on buying by funds that hold physical silver, not on a shortage. On that basis, it still sees a higher average price in 2027. The surplus itself is bad news for silver's supply and demand balance in 2027. It comes from solar: the silver saved by making each panel more efficiently now outweighs the growth in solar installations. The firm also expects silver to keep lagging gold in the months ahead. The interim review by Metals Focus and the Silver Institute, expected in mid-November, will show whether any of this becomes the official forecast.