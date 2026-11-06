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Snapshots of midterm polls: how they’re going for New Jersey and predictions for Congress
By More posts from,9 days ago
The polls have opened and closed, and Stevens’ Babbio Atrium was open for business! New Jersey’s general congressional election day was November 3, 2026, and citizens voted on who will control Congress for the next two years; in other words, how the rest of Trump’s second term is going to look. Up for election across the country are senators, state representatives, and local politicians, though New Jersey is only voting for a Senator and a District 7 representative this time around. Midterm primary elections were already held on June 2, with results turning out primarily Democratic for New Jersey, as is the norm with a solid blue state like ours.