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Hoboken’s proposed short-term rental regulations in the wake of assault
9 days ago
Hoboken currently has no regulations for short-term rentals. However, because of a recent assault occurring outside a rental property, Hoboken is looking to tighten its oversight and introduce new ordinances regarding short-term rentals. Compared to its neighbors, Hoboken doesn’t have a dedicated short-term rental ordinance. Instead, its rental regulations are...