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Elmira man charged after child sexual abuse material investigation
By Anthony Wright, Coastal TV News,7 days ago
An Elmira man faces 2 felony charges following a state police investigation into suspected child sexual abuse material. New York State Police arrested 21-year-old Conner Benjamin on Tuesday, following an investigation that began in November 2025 after a CyberTipline report. Investigators executed a search warrant at an Elmira home in...