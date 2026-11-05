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Western New York man arrested in multi-county firearms, cigarette investigation
By Ross Underwood, Coastal TV News,7 days ago
A western New York man is in custody after a multi-county investigation into illegal firearms, cannabis and untaxed cigarettes. State Police say Daryll Jimerson was arrested Monday during a traffic stop in Erie County. A Cayuga County grand jury indicted Jimerson in May on 13 felony counts, including weapons charges...