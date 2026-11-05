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The best vintage shops in Bangkok
By Tita Honghirunkham,4 days ago
From archive designer rails to bargain thrift piles, these are the best vintage shops and markets in and around Bangkok. One person’s clear-out is another’s find of the year. Bangkok’s vintage scene runs from blocstore’s archive designer rails at Lido Connect in Siam to Pattavikorn Market’s second-hand clothing heaps on Nawamin Road. In between, there are cowboy boots at (un)FASHION S39, vintage band tees at Zotusstore in Srinakarin Train Market and furniture worth the taxi ride at Papaya Studio in Bang Khen.