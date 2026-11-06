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Birdcall Serves Up a Cheesy New Addition with Mozzarella Bricks
9 days ago
Available in three irresistible flavors, the limited-time offering delivers a crispy outside, gooey mozzarella inside, and a cheese pull worth filming. November 06, 2026 // Franchising.com // DENVER — Birdcall is giving cheese lovers something new to crave. The Denver-based craft chicken brand has introduced its new Mozzarella Bricks, a deliciously cheesy addition to the menu featuring three flavor options and a whole lot of melted mozzarella goodness.