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MODDIE ON HISTORICAL BUILDING
By Jeff B,4 days ago
Ottawa City Manager Thatcher Moddie spoke to Franklin County Commission yesterday, November 4th, about allowing the Franklin County Historical Society to build their new storage building on a parcel of land in the north industrial park. The city had asked the county last week to pause the building process, as the building was to be built on land that might see development soon. Moddie talked about the desire to have the historical society own the land and the building: