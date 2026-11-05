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SHEETS ON DATA CENTER FIGHT
By Jeff B,4 days ago
Tuesday, Ottawa voters decided to limit the size of any data centers in the city limits, to 25 megawatts or less. The group Ottawa United wrote the ordinance that was passed and even though the issue is over for now, members spoke up at the Ottawa City Commission meeting last night. Representative Brooke Sheets told commissioners they would like to have open forum to discuss issues, but the flood of pro data center material in the mail before the election woke them up: