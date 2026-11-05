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SEASON PREVIEW: 2026-27 Women’s Basketball
4 days ago
Canton, NY – The 2026-27 SUNY Canton women's basketball team features 16 student-athletes as the team opens the regular season on Friday when they travel to face Franciscan University at 8 p.m. Canton will remain on the road Saturday to take on Kent State Tuscarawas in a contest hosted by Franciscan. The Roos will play a 25-game schedule as Canton looks for its third SUNYAC playoff appearance in their third season in the conference.