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KORENICH SENTENCED IN MICO
By Jeff B,4 days ago
The man who was facing multiple charges stemming from a fatal wreck last year in Louisburg that took the life of Anthony Juarez, has agreed to a plea deal that will keep him out of prison. Seventy-eight year old Robert Koreinich agreed to plead guilty to amended charges of vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, aggravated battery; DUI causing great bodily harm/disfigurement, vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of a drug or combination of drugs, and speeding. He was sentenced to 18 months , but the sentence was suspended, and Korenich was placed on probation for one year.