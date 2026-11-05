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TRAFFIC TUESDAY TIP
By Jeff B,4 days ago
The Ottawa Police Department has released its weekly traffic Tuesday Safety Tip. Every driver, pedestrian, bicyclist and student has a part in making the streets safe for everyone. All those on the street need to slow down, stay alert, look twice, or even three times, and give people time and space. No destination is worth risking someone’s life. Remember, everyone on the road must obey all traffic laws and signs. Stop at stop signs, stay on the right side of the road, pedestrians stay on sidewalks when possible and walk against the flow of traffic if you have to be on the street.