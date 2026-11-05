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OTTAWA FIRE PRACTICING ON KNIGHTS INN
By Jeff B,3 days ago
You may have noticed that the demolition of the Knights Inn at 17th and Main has begun, over six months after a tornado caused extensive damage to it. Yesterday, November 4th, the Ottawa Fire Department was on the roof of the building, with several firefighters. They were practicing their skill in cutting holes in the roof to allow smoke to vent outward. I spoke with Lieutenant Cody Schraad about the training. It was very windy, and I tried to edit out the sound of that wind: