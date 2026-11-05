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ADVENT HEALTH NEW ENTRANCE OPEN
By Jeff B,4 days ago
You may have noticed that AdventHealth Ottawa has opened the main entrance to the hospital. The main entrance opened Monday, November 2nd, marking a major milestone in the construction and parking lot improvement project. To make a smooth transition back to normal, they are asking all employees to park in the employee parking lots only, to ensure convenient access for patients and visitors to return to using the main entrance.