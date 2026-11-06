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Clobazam Shows Promise in Pediatric Refractory Epilepsy
By Zoe Cunniffe,9 days ago
More than 30% of patients with epilepsy have refractory epilepsy (RE), meaning they fail to achieve adequate seizure control with the available antiseizure medications (ASMs), which are the most common treatment used to treat epilepsy. The benzodiazepine derivative clobazam is sometimes used as an adjunctive therapy for seizures, but more evidence is still needed to understand the drug’s safety and efficacy in pediatric patients.