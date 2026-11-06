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Orange Leaf and Doozie's Doghouse Unleash a Swirl Made for Pup Lovers
9 days ago
November 06, 2026 // Franchising.com // DALLAS — Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is headed for the dog house this fall. Starting Nov. 9, participating locations will bring the playful world of Doozie's Doghouse, the new DreamWorks Animation series premiering the same day on Netflix, to life with a sweet new swirl, dog-inspired toppings and plenty of tail-wagging fun for the whole family.