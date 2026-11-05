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Aggies Set for MPSF Championship Action in Delaware
6 days ago
DAVIS, Calif. — After closing out the regular season on the road, UC Davis field hockey begins postseason play as the No. 2 seed in the 2026 MPSF Championship with a semifinal match against No. 3 seed Queens University of Charlotte on Friday, Nov. 6, at 9:00 a.m. PT. Friday's winner will advance to meet top-seeded host Delaware on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 9:00 a.m. PT in the championship match.