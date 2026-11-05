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Four Cats Garner All-SEC Accolades
4 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Four members of the Kentucky women’s soccer team garnered postseason accolades from the Southeastern Conference, the league announced Thursday. Freshman forward Kyla Dawn and junior midfielder Juliette Rayo were named Second Team All-SEC while defender Katherine Truitt earned a spot on the All-SEC Third Team. Dawn also earned her place on the SEC All-Freshman Team alongside defender Elise Ernest.