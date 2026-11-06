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Fuller Pictures and Leadership LINKS Partner to Create Documentary Retracing Underground Railroad Journey of Harriet Tubman
8 days ago
Fuller Seminary’s Fuller Pictures is partnering with the nonprofit Leadership LINKS, Inc. to produce a feature-length documentary about a small group of travelers retracing Harriet Tubman’s journey along the Underground Railroad (UGRR)—and reflecting on how her legacy inspires us to be “conductors” of hope today.