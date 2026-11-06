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Missing/Endangered Person: Joseph Barto
8 days ago
Update: Barto was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Joseph Barto, a missing/endangered 39-year-old. Barto is 5’10”, around 220 lbs., with gray hair, and brown eyes. Barto was last seen on Nov. 5, around 6 p.m., in the Thomas Blvd. area of Hudson. Barto was last seen wearing a black hat, black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and carrying a black backpack. If you have any information on Barto’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips.