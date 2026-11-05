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Men’s soccer lands conference-leading six Skyhawks on 2026 All-RMAC teams
By Hayden Mangan, Assistant AD-CommunicationsFan Engagement,5 days ago
DURANGO, Colo. – The Fort Lewis College men's soccer team has placed a conference-leading six Skyhawks on the 2026 All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) teams, with an even split of three first-team and three second-team honorees, the league announced on Friday. Fort Lewis carried a 10-5-3 overall record with...