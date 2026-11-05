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Astrology with Sonja Francis: New Moon in Scorpio
By Sonja Francis,3 days ago
What if the next chapter of your life isn't about becoming someone new, but reclaiming the power you've always carried within you?. The New Moon in Scorpio invites us to look beneath the surface, explore our emotional truths, and reconsider the patterns that may be holding us back. In astrology, Scorpio is associated with transformation, vulnerability, resilience, and the courage to face what we often keep hidden.