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Women’s Lacrosse Announces 2027 Captains
By [email protected],3 days ago
Syracuse women's lacrosse has named its 2027 leadership group, a five-player unit voted on by their peers. Returning captains Kaci Benoit and Joely Caramelli are joined by Molly Guzik , Alexa Vogelman and Izzy Lahah to lead the 2027 Orange women's lacrosse team. Returning captains Benoit and Caramelli helped steer the Orange to a 14-5 record and an NCAA Tournament berth last season. Three other key contributors to that run join them this year. Caramelli, a true two-way midfielder finished her junior campaign with 21 caused turnovers paired with nine goals and three assists. She enters her second season as...