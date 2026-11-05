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Zach Goodrich to Return to Boston Cannons in PLL
By Via Towson University Athletics,,4 days ago
BOSTON – Towson University alum Zach Goodrich has re-signed with the Boston Cannons in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) for the upcoming 2027 season to return to the professional ranks. Goodrich was one of three Towson alumni to be with the Cannons in 2026 along with Mikey Weisshaar and Ryan Drenner . This past season, Goodrich played 12 games at SSDM, having eight caused turnovers and three ground balls, helping the Cannons to a PLL semifinal finish. Goodrich has played professionally for the Cannons since 2019, playing in 80 professional games since leaving Towson. He is a three-time All-Star and...