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Prevalence and associated burden of shift work disorder (SWD) in healthcare shift workers in the UK National Health Service (NHS): a cross-sectional survey
By Kevin Engel,8 days ago
Sugavanam, T., Parsons, V., Ling, X., Stagg, A., Madan, I., Petrou, S., Sharman, R., Kyle, S. D., Holmes, L., Keane, A., Yu, L.-M., Cheung, F. T. W., Ray, D. W. The adequately powered sample and minimal missing data are study strengths. The study sample closely reflects the National Health Service...