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Gertrude’s Kitchen: Family Traditions, Southern Comfort Food, and a Passion for Cooking
By Sarah Lemp,8 days ago
Some of the best recipes come with a story, and for Shonda Singleton-Taylor, that story begins in her grandmother’s kitchen. What started as childhood lessons in cooking and baking eventually became Gertrude’s Kitchen, a locally owned catering business serving Horizon West and the surrounding Central Florida community. With...