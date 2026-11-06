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UI hosts the 48th annual Tower Trick or Treat
By McKinley Forth,8 days ago
Students and community members enjoyed decorations, candy, and games in Theophilus Tower. 18,000 pieces of candy were estimated to be handed out on October 31st from 2-4 p.m. in Theophilus Tower on the University of Idaho campus. This was for the 48th Tower Trick or Treat, a yearly event where students decorate each floor of the first-year residence hall and hand out candy, while families ride the elevator up to the eleventh floor and walk down while trick-or-treating and playing games to win prizes.