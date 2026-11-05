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Lewiston voters approve needle exchange restrictions
By Emily Bader,6 days ago
Lewiston voters this week said yes to a slate of restrictions on how needle exchange programs can operate in Maine’s second-largest city. Nearly 60 percent of voters approved the citizen-initiated ballot question to amend the city ordinance governing syringe service programs. The changes mean the programs will be limited to handing out one new syringe for every used one that is turned in, with a maximum of 20 per person per day. The amendment also bans mobile exchange units, which can be helpful in reaching people who are unhoused or who lack transportation, and instead requires that programs operate from a single, fixed location.
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