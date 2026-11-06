undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Betr Promo Code FOXSPORTS: Get $200 in Bonuses and Four Sweat Free Picks for Ravens vs. Jaguars
7 days ago
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports. Thursday Night Football kicks off Week 9 with an intriguing AFC matchup as the Jacksonville Jaguars head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. New users on Betr can get $200 in bonuses and four Sweat-Free Picks when they sign up using promo code FOXSPORTS. Baltimore is under pressure to turn its season around after dropping three straight games, but the quarterback situation adds another challenge. With Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley dealing with injuries, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano is expected to make the start despite the Ravens recently acquiring veteran Jacoby Brissett from Arizona. Jacksonville, meanwhile, arrives at 5-2 with plenty of momentum after putting up 42 points against the Colts last week. Sign up for Betr, enter promo code FOXSPORTS and claim $200 in bonuses plus four Sweat-Free Picks before tonight’s Jaguars-Ravens showdown. How to Sign Up and Claim the Betr Picks Promo Code FOXSPORTS How to Watch Jaguars vs. Ravens Players To Watch The Jaguars’ quarterback has thrown for 1,690 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games this season. Trevor Lawrence has completed 65.7 percent of his passes and has a 112.6 passer rating. He went 10 of 14 for 210 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 42-7 win against the Colts in Week 8. The Ravens allow 228.3 passing yards per game and have 17 sacks. Lawrence has been sacked 13 times this season. Watch how he handles pressure on third down. The Ravens’ quarterback has thrown for 91 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in one game this season. Joe Fagnano has completed 47.6 percent of his passes and has a 40.0 passer rating. He went 10 of 21 for 91 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the 36-10 loss at the Bills in Week 8. The Jaguars allow 253.9 passing yards per game, the fourth-most in the NFL, and have 15 sacks. Fagnano has been sacked three times this season. Count his completions of 20 yards or more. The Ravens’ leading rusher has run for 632 yards and eight touchdowns on 158 carries this season. Derrick Henry averages 4.0 yards per carry and has caught 12 passes for 75 yards. He ran 11 times for 53 yards and one touchdown in the 36-10 loss at the Bills in Week 8. The Jaguars allow 77.4 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the NFL. Watch how often he gets the ball on early downs.