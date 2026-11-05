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Control Engineering hot topics: October 2026
3 days ago
The 2026 Engineering Leaders Under 40, motion control architecture, PID noise mitigation and industrial AI led the most-read articles over the past two months. September’s and October’s top-performing content on Control Engineering was highlighted by the debut and individual profiles of the 2026 Engineering Leaders Under 40, celebrating the rising professionals driving innovation across automation, plant operations and industrial digitalization. Alongside these standout leadership stories, readers zeroed in on essential technical guidance, including strategies for optimizing motion control architecture, resolving process noise in PID loops and applying emerging AI tools to accelerate machine design. Catch up on the month’s most popular articles and industry insights below.