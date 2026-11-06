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Three arrested following armed, masked assault in Webster that left man hospitalized
By Genevieve DiNatale,8 days ago
WEBSTER — On Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, at approximately 5:26 p.m., Webster police responded to the North Village apartments to investigate a report of an assault involving armed, masked suspects. According to the Webster Police Department, responding officers learned the assault occurred at the futsal courts on Memorial Drive.